3 men cited for illegal fishing in the Florida Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men have been cited for illegal fishing in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies stopped the boaters near Little Palm Island, Friday.

Deputies said the men were caught using spear guns to catch undersized hogfish snappers.

The captured fish were one inch smaller than the state legal limit, deputies said.

The men were given wildlife violation citations, and the dead fish were later returned to the water.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.