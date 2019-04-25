3 men caught in sting operation after allegedly stealing electronics from SUV in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested three men who were caught on camera stealing expensive electronics in Doral.

Doral Police detectives placed empty boxes in the trunk of a black SUV as bait during a sting operation, at the Miami International Mall off Northwest 107th Avenue, Wednesday evening.

Surveillance video released by Doral Police showed one of the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Lazaro Aris-Suarez, breaking into the trunk of the SUV.

He’s then seen placing items in the back of a white sedan before getting into the passenger side and speeding off.

The trunk remained open as the suspect and getaway driver fled.

An undercover officer is then seen racing to catch up to the car.

“We have to come up with innovative ways to try and stay ahead of crooks,” Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes said. “Remember, these people wake up and think, night and day, how they’re gonna get their next scheme.”

A short time later, officers arrested Jose Luis Gomez, Marcel Iglesias and Aris-Suarez without incident.

They all face burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges.

Police are investigating whether if the trio could be responsible for other thefts in the area.

