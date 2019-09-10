3 MDPD officers hurt after shootout in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say three police officers were wounded by a gunman in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along the 8000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace, at around 10 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said they received a 911 call regarding shots fired near a home in the area.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered shell casings in the backyard.

The officers were confronted by the shooter as they made entry into the home.

An exchange of gunfire followed, and the gunman then barricaded himself in the home.

Police say he eventually surrendered.

Three officers were hurt in the gunfire and treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“So thankful, @MiamiDadePD Kendall police officers were not seriously injured as they were met w/gunfire last night,” MDPD Director Juan Perez wrote on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

