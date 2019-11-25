3 Lauderdale Lakes schools evacuated due to reported bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three schools in Lauderdale Lakes have been evacuated as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate a bomb threat.

The threat was called in to Boyd Anderson High School, located near Northwest 41st Street and 29th Avenue, on Monday morning.

Oriole Elementary School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School were also evacuated as a precaution due to their proximity to the high school.

