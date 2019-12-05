3 Lauderdale Lakes schools evacuated due to bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three schools in Lauderdale Lakes have been evacuated after a bomb threat was called in.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Boyd Anderson High School, Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School at around 9:45 a.m., Thursday.

The three schools are located near each other in the area of Northwest 41st Street and 29th Avenue.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where students could be seen sitting outside on a baseball field.

The schools were evacuated a week prior after an unfounded bomb threat was called in.

Two additional unfounded bomb threats were called into Boyd Anderson High School in October.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.