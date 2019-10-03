3 Lauderdale Lakes schools evacuated after bomb threat given all clear

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear at at three Lauderdale Lakes schools that were evacuated following a bomb threat.

Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, Boyd Anderson high School and Oriole Elementary School were evacuated for much of Thursday following the threat, Thursday morning.

Broward County Public School officials confirmed the three adjacent schools in the area of Northwest 39th Street and 31st Avenue.

Officials said a Crime Stoppers tip was received regarding a bomb threat made toward Boyd Anderson High and Lauderdale Lakes Middle. Oriole Elementary was placed on lockdown due to its proximity to the two schools.

At 1:30 p.m., Lauderdale Lakes Middle was cleared and students were allowed back inside. However, the other schools remained evacuated for almost two hours after.

The older students were evacuated to one of the campus’ football fields while the elementary students were taken to a separate location off campus.

Some students complained about heat-related problems because they had to wait outside for several hours. Several students had to be taken to the hospital.

Some parents picked their children up, but that was stopped midway through the evacuation process. Other students had to wait for dismissal to leave.

Parents and students who waited outside of all three schools said these incidents are scary.

“I’m ex-military, so every time this happens it terrifies me,” parent Ashley Esposito said. “I just wanted to make sure that my children were safe, and once they allowed me to retrieve them, I feel a little better. I’m ready to just get home away from this area just in case something does happen.”

“They wasn’t tellin’ us nothin’,” student Keyunna Pendergrass said. “Like, we were just sittin’ out there — like, we’ve been out there for an hour and a half. People was hungry and thirsty. It was a long time.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the evacuations were not related to a SWAT situation occurring nearby.

They haven’t said yet what prompted the all clear.

