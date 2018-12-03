3 large great white sharks tracked swimming down Florida coast

FORT ST. PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — Birds aren’t the only ones heading south for the winter.

According to OCEARCH, three great white sharks are currently swimming down the coast of the Sunshine State.

Katharine, a 14-foot, 2,300-pound great white, popped up near Fort St. Pierce on Wednesday. She was last tagged near Melbourne on Nov. 23.

Nova, an 11.5-foot, 1,186 pound shark, also pinged near Daytona Beach on Thursday, while a 12.5-foot shark named Jefferson popped up near St. Augustine just this past Saturday.

The three great whites aren’t the only sharks seeking out warmer waters.

Hal, a 12.5-foot, 1420-pound great white shark, appears to be heading south and is currently off the coast of South Carolina.

Meanwhile, a 9.5-foot, 533-pound great white named Cabot is also coming down and last pinged off the coast of North Carolina.

And Demott, an 11.42-foot tiger shark, pinged near Melbourne on Nov. 21.

