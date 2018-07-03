3 lanes blocked eastbound 826 past NW 37 Ave. due to crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision on the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway is blocking three lanes of traffic beyond Northwest 37th Avenue.

The crash happened sometime before 2:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers have responded to the incident.

Traffic cameras at the scene show a fire rescue truck blocking three lanes as crews work the scene.

It remains unknown how many vehicles are involved and what, if any, injuries occurred.

