3 kittens found alive in bag along Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have rescued three kittens that were found inside of a black bag on the side of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police were called to the scene of a reported suspicious package along the service road next to the expressway, near Northwest 24th Avenue, around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.

After receiving an anonymous call about a suspicious black bag on the side of the Palmetto Expressway, @MGPDFL responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the Officers noticed that the bag was moving. As they checked inside the bag, three little kittens were found crying inside. pic.twitter.com/hoQAbBVEOo — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) March 20, 2019

When police arrived, officers saw that the bag was moving, and when they opened the bag, they found the kittens inside.

Police are looking for someone who might want to take the kittens in.

If you are interested in adopting the kittens, please call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

