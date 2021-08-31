SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have died following a serious crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Southwest 92nd Avenue and 72nd Street, at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the crash was caused after the driver of a white Range Rover was speeding on the Palmetto Expressway approaching the Sunset Drive exit.

An officer noticed the driver and started to follow the vehicle.

Once the driver exited the expressway, they continued speeding westbound.

The officer made a U-turn to catch up with the driver, but by then, the Range Rover had hit a gray sedan.

All three people in the gray sedan died in the crash.

The driver of the Range Rover is now in surgery. Their condition is unknown.

A body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp on the sidewalk of the intersection, while a nearby heavily damaged vehicle also had a yellow tarp on it.

Police said they believe alcohol may have been involved.

