3 juveniles killed, 1 injured after car slams into North Miami building

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Three juveniles were killed and one person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in North Miami.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue, early Saturday morning.

The vehicle involved sustained major damage, while the building sustained minor damages.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

