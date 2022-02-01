CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer has been released from the hospital following a cruiser crash during a traffic stop in Coral Springs.

Police were looking for suspected burglars along 41st Street and Coral Ridge Drive, Tuesday morning.

A car full of juveniles attempted to drive away and struck a police cruiser in the process.

Three people inside of the vehicle bailed out but were later arrested.

They’re now facing charges, including burglary and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The officer in the cruiser was taken to the hospital and later released.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.