3 juveniles escape SW Miami-Dade detention facility

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three juveniles who have escaped from a detention facility in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to reports of the juveniles escaping from the Miami Youth Academy, located at 10855 SW 84th St., Sunday night.

Investigators have not provided further details.

If you have any information on the juveniles’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.