3 juveniles arrested after armed carjacking in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested three male juveniles after, officials said, they carjacked a couple at gunpoint.

Coral Gables Police responded to the scene of the incident along the 1500 block of San Ignacio Avenue, just after 7:40 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the subjects targeted the victims, who are in their 50s, for their gray Toyota.

Shortly after the trio drove away, two Coral Gables Police officers spotted the vehicle. They apprehended all three subjects without incident just after 8 p.m.

Detectives have not disclosed the victims’ ages or what charges they may face.

Officials said police had saturated the neighborhood because there has been a recent spike in crime, and they believe that’s why the subjects were caught so quickly.

