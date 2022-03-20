MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers responded to reports regarding a shooting near the area of Northeast 62nd Street and Fourth Avenue around 3:35 a.m. in Miami, Sunday.

Officers found three adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.

