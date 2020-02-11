3 injured in Southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that has left three people wounded.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene near Southwest 191st Lane and 113th Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said when two men driving in a car approached 113th Avenue, a group of people on all-terrain vehicles pulled up beside them and began shooting. The men in the car then pulled into a neighborhood and ducked into an alley.

“All of a sudden, they were approached by what could be one, two or perhaps three individuals riding all-terrain vehicles,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

When officers arrived, police said they discovered that one of the men had been critically injured after he was shot in the head. The second man was grazed by a bullet.

An innocent woman who was in front of her home was also grazed by a bullet.

7News spoke with her wife about what she encountered.

“Thank God, we’re alright,” said Janet Medley, “but all I can hear is the bullets in my ears right now.”

Medley was forced to take cover outside her home when the shots rang out.

She identified the woman grazed by a bullet as her wife, Shakina Jefferson.

“I never thought you could just walk out of your front door and you run into a case of bullets, nonstop,” Medley added.

One of the bullets also pierced the car they were about to get into.

A neighbor told 7News the area is usually quiet.

“It’s scary. It’s very scary,” said Marcia Jean-Joseph, who lives in the neighborhood. “It’s been a minute since anything like that has happened around here, so to hear this is shocking and scary.”

Meanwhile, Medley is left with the haunting sounds of gunshots.

“That killing each other is not worth it,” she said, holding back tears, “and putting other people in danger.”

Police said the victims that were grazed are said to be in stable condition, but the third victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.

“We’re asking the assistance of the community,” said Zabaleta. “This is a brazen act that these individuals did, 7:30 at night. There’s still a lot of movement going on in the streets for them to go and open fire that way, so recklessly. We urge the community to come forward with whatever information they have.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

