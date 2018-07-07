3 injured in overnight shootings in Miami

Police are investigating after three people were injured in overnight shootings in Miami.

Two men were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after they were shot near Northwest 11th Street and Second Avenue, just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A third man was also injured by flying glass in this case.

Just 30 minutes after responding to that call, Miami officers responded to a different shooting in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, where one man was injured in a shooting near Southwest Eighth Street and 11th Avenue.

That victim was also rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the shooters in both cases.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.