3 injured in drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that has left three people wounded.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Southwest 191st Lane and 113th Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said two men driving in a car approached 113th Avenue, a group of people on three all-terrain vehicles pulled up beside them and began shooting. The men in the car then pulled into a neighborhood and ducked into an alley.

When officers arrived, police said they discovered that one of the men was critically injured after he was shot in the head. The second man was grazed by a bullet.

An innocent woman who was in front of her home was also grazed by a bullet.

Police said the victims that were grazed are said to be in stable condition, but the third victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Detectives remain on the scene as they continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

