3 injured during drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left three people injured.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and 11th Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Grainy surveillance video captures an apparent flash from a gun coming from the window of a black Mercedes-Benz sedan at the stoplight.

A witness who asked not to be identified said a delay kept him from coming out when the shooting took place in broad daylight.

“I was just about to come to the store, but I was just waiting on the guy to go in the house and get the money,” he said. “I thank God for that there.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units treated one of the victims at the scene and transported two others to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Witnesses said the barrage of bullets sounded like a gun battle in the street, and the incident could have possibly started in a store as an armed robbery.

“They said a man in the store couldn’t breathe, got shot up,” said witness Jesse James.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

