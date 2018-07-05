1 killed after SUV collides with ATV in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two people were injured in an overnight crash between an SUV and an ATV in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash along the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and 112th Street, at around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.

“We had two people that were turned over and thrown out of the [ATV], but then pinned under the side-by-side,” said Miami-Dade Fire rescue Lieutenant Raul Louzado.

According to officials, crews had to lift up the ATV to rescue a woman trapped underneath.

“We had about seven people — we had to just push it up slightly and we were able to just get her out,” said Louzado, “because it looked like her head might have been pinned under there.”

All three victims were rushed to the hospital, where one passed away while the other two remain in critical condition.

At this point the cause of the crash is unknown. Miami-Dade Police is now investigating.

