3 injured after stabbing outside South Miami-Dade gas station

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a gas station in South Miami-Dade.

The fight took place in the area of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Lincoln Drive just after 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the fight involved one victim and two subjects, but all three men suffered stab injuries.

All three men were transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews to Jackson South Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

