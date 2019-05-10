3 injured after shots fired at party bus in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman and two men have been transported to the hospital after shots were fired at a party bus in North Miami.

The bus was traveling southbound on Interstate 95, near Northwest 125th Street, Friday morning, when an SUV pulled up alongside it.

Authorities said one person in the SUV fired shots at the occupied party bus, striking the female victim.

The victim originally admitted herself to the Jackson North Medical Center but was later transported to Aventura hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The two male victims are recovering from injuries that were also described as not life-threatening at North Shore Medical Center where an SUV could be seen surrounded by crime scene tape and Miami-Dade Police cruisers.

Officials said the shooting may have stemmed from an incident at an establishment in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police are currently investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

