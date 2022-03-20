MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a shooting that took place in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said shots were fired in the area of Ocean Drive and Eighth Street just after 12 a.m., Sunday.

They arrived to the scene and found two victims with an apparent gunshot wound, and were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Beach Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third victim, who also sustained a gunshot wound, took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

