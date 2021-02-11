3 injured after armed carjacking in Florida City ends in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in Florida City and ended in South Miami-Dade.

Florida City Police officers responded to a carjacking along Sixth Avenue and West Palm Drive just before 8 a.m., Thursday.

According to Homestead Police, the carjacking suspect fired a shot at the victim, but the victim was not hit.

Homestead Police officers located the stolen vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle along Northwest 14th Avenue and Eighth Street in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene to transport the suspect and two victims.

According to rescue officials, two patients were airlifted as trauma alerts and one patient was transported by ground to a local hospital.

Homestead Police have since recovered a gun at the scene.

Homestead Public Service crews have since responded to the scene to repair a damaged powerline pole and downed powerlines.

