LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police Department responded to a shooting that took place by a convenience store after an argument led to gunfire near the area of Northwest 14th Street and 31st Avenue, Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the male victim got into an argument with an unidentified male outside of the store around 3 a.m.

Gunfire occurred shortly after, with one of the bullets striking the victim on the leg.

The victim ran inside the store and called 911.

Two innocent bystanders were also shot during the incident.

The other two victims made their way to the Lauderhill Fire Station just south of the store, where they were treated then transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and are all expected to recover.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

