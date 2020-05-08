3 injured after 2 boats collide at state park in Key Biscayne

NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) – Three people, including a child, have been injured after two boats collided at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission units responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where paramedics could be seen taking a victim off of a fire boat before placing the patient on a stretcher.

According to Key Biscayne Fire Rescue, an adult female and child have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The woman is in critical condition, officials said.

Another adult victim was transported via boat to another local hospital.

Aerial footage also showed damage to the port side of a small vessel involved in the crash.

FWC officials said it is too soon to determine if any of the boaters will face fines or charges.

