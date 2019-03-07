3 in custody after ramming into police cruiser, taking off in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken three suspects into custody who bailed out of a car after they tried to ram into a police vehicle in Doral.

Doral Police, Sweetwater Police, Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police units rushed to the scene in the area of Northwest 111th Avenue and 12th Street, just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said it all started with an investigation being led by MDPD in regards to a boat theft near Miami International Mall.

It remains unclear when the theft occurred.

The department had a “be on the lookout” notice to officers in the area for the suspect’s vehicle.

When a Doral Police officer noticed the car, they initiated a traffic stop.

The driver in the gray Cadillac SUV put his gear in reverse in an attempt to strike the officer as he approached the vehicle, police said, striking the patrol cruiser.

The officer was not hurt.

“We pulled them over. They initially complied. A few seconds later, they stopped, put the car in reverse, backed up, and they rammed our officer,” said Doral Police Department Officer Rey Valdes. “Any time you have a motor vehicle that’s used to impact and to attack an officer, the fact that he got out with no injuries is miraculous and we’re very grateful for that.”

Police were able to immediately take one man into custody at the initial scene.

A perimeter was set up in the area to search for two suspects, a man and a woman.

Of the two that fled into a wooded area, the woman was found first and taken into custody.

Police continued to search for the third suspect for hours before he was captured and arrested.

The suspected stolen boat was located in a parking lot at International Mall.

The identities of the three suspects have not been released as Miami-Dade Police continues to investigate.

