3 in custody after pursuit ends in bailout in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a bailout in Oakland Park.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the chase’s conclusion at the intersection of Northwest 29th Avenue and 44th Street, near the Bridgewater Place apartment complex, just after 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to Lauderhill Police, the incident started as an altercation at a residence along the 7700 block of Northwest 44th Court in Lauderhill.

As officers arrived, officials said they heard shots being fired, but no one was injured.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies set up a perimeter around the apartment complex to find the three subjects involved.

It remains unknown what charges those in custody may face.

