3 in custody after drug-fueled attack on Doral cops

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A routine domestic disturbance call ended in assault for several Doral Police officers, sending three people believed to have been under the influence of drugs to the hospital.

According to Doral Police, officers responded to a call about a man and a woman fighting at a home near Northwest 33rd Street and 91st Avenue, Sunday morning.

Responding officers found a man lying on the floor. When an officer went to check on him, officials said, the subject assaulted him.

When additional units responded, police said, another man and a woman assaulted those officers.

Investigators said the subjects were agitated and incoherent.

Police said officers were forced to deploy a Taser on one of the subjects.

Officials said another subject was hallucinating and told one of the officers he had taken LSD.

All three subjects were taken to the hospital. Police said they will be later arrested and taken to jail.

