3 in custody after deputies pursue possible stolen car in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken three people into custody after deputies chased down a possible stolen car in Pompano Beaach.

Deputies were pursuing the vehicle when the occupants bailed out of the car in a field near Powerline Road and Northwest Eighth Street. Monday afternoon.

After setting up a perimeter, deputies were able to find all three suspects and have begun the process of breaking down the perimeter.

