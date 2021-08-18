FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a busy night of crime in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, a carjacking in Miami-Dade County turned into a chase that crossed into Broward County.

The vehicle was spotted in Fort Lauderdale before the chase came to an end on Riverland Road.

Three suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Just down the street at around 2 a.m., two men in a vehicle were shot at while getting on Interstate 95 near Davie Boulevard.

They were not injured but Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Just before 3:30 a.m., another man was shot while driving along East Sunrise Boulevard.

He was able to drive himself to Broward Health Medical Center but was immediately rushed into surgery.

Police said the victim sustained injuries that are life-threatening.

Fort Lauderdale Police continue to investigate the shooting.

