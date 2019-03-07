3 in custody, 1 at large after SUV attempts to ram Doral officer

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken three suspects into custody and are on the hunt for a third who bailed out of an SUV in Doral.

Doral Police, Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police units rushed to the scene in the area of Northwest 111th Avenue and 12th Street, just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said it all started with an investigation being led by MDPD in regards to a boat theft.

It’s unclear when or where the theft occurred.

The department put out a “be on the lookout” notice to officers in the area for the suspect’s vehicle.

When an Doral Police officer noticed the car, they initiated a traffic stop.

The driver in the SUV put his gear in reverse in an attempt to strike the officer as he approached the vehicle, police said.

Police were able to immediately take one man into custody at the initial scene.

A perimeter was set up in the area to search for three suspects.

Of the three that fled into a wooded area, two were later apprehended.

There’s still a heavy police presence as they search for the remaining suspect.

