LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have three people in custody, and authorities are searching for one other subject after a chase ended in a crash and bail out in a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood.

Police were in pursuit of a black Landrover that was initially involved in a shooting along the 8500 block of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miramar Police, the shooting involved two vehicles.

When officers arrived and located one of the cars during an attempted traffic stop, the driver took off.

A chase ensued with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour on the Florida Turnpike.

Eventually, the driver exited on Sunrise Boulevard, grazing a retaining wall.

The SUV weaved around traffic, grazing at least one car, and came to a stop when the driver crashed into a stop sign roughly in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue and 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes, at around 3:30 p.m.

The chase ended on the dividing line between Lauderhill and Lauderhill Lakes, both Broward Sheriff’s Office and Lauderhill Police are assisting Miramar Police.

Four subjects exited the car and ran in different directions.

7Skforce followed the driver who was eventually taken into custody by police after hoping over several fences and trying to hide in some backyards.

One of the other subjects surrendered to authorities in front of a residential driveway.

Deputies have brought out K-9s to help locate the subject still on the run.

7News spoke to a resident who said, according to his family, one of the subjects ran through their yard.

“I just feel like it’s stupid,” said the resident in sunglasses. “I just feel like the violence should end now. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of going on the news everyday and seeing someone get killed. I just feel like it should end.”

Multiple residents told 7News that incidents shown frequently on the news don’t happen in this neighborhood.

No one was injured.

BSO’s helicopter remains in the air in search for the other subject.

At this time, Miramar Parkway at the 8500 Block remains closed while deputies continue investigating.

