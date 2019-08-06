3 I-75 SB lanes shut down near Miami Gardens Drive due to fatal crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are shut down after a fatal crash near Miami Gardens Drive, causing heavy delays.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash, just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the crash involved a white box truck and a blue tractor trailer.

The driver of the box truck has died at the scene, troopers said.

It is unclear if the other driver involved suffered any injuries.

A tough ride on SB 75 both sides of the county line! A crash past Miami Gardens Dr blocking 2 right lanes. Delays from Miramar Pkwy. @wsvn @OfficialJoelF @TotalTrafficMIA #SFLtraffic pic.twitter.com/8CMScoSVHS — Reno Grant (@RenoGrant) August 6, 2019

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to road closures that will last for several hours.

