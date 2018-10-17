3 hurt, including firefighter in Pompano Beach townhouse blaze

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people, including a firefighter, were rushed to the hospital after an early morning blaze erupted in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a townhouse fire in the area of West Palm Aire and Cypress Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

While fighting the flames, one firefighter was overcome with heat exhaustion. Two elderly women also needed medical attention.

All three were transported to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

