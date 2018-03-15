NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital and two others also suffered injuries after they were involved in a crash with a North Miami Beach police cruiser, Wednesday night.

Police and fire rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along Northeast 18th Avenue and 163rd Street, just after 10 p.m.

7News cameras captured the police SUV with significant damage to the front.

Only one victim had to be transported to the hospital.

Police shut down Northeast 163rd Street from 16th to 18th avenues as they continued to investigate.

