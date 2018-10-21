NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left three people injured in a residential neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court, Sunday morning.

Witnesses said the driver lost control and went through a fence, hitting a parked car before ending up in front of a home.

Police said the motorist then took off.

The victims suffered minor injuries. No one was transported to the hospital.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

