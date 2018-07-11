Father, 2 daughters injured in Fort Lauderdale hit and run; driver at large

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded around 7 p.m. to the scene along Las Olas Boulevard and A1A, Wednesday.

According to police, the driver of a white BMW struck three pedestrians in the area before taking off on foot.

“The car came from the left-hand side really fast, and hit the other car beside it and then came towards us,” said Claudia Martinez, the children’s mother. “Just hit my family and me.”

Police transported a father and his two children to Broward Health Medical Center. The children were said to be four and five years old.

Their condition remains unknown.

“I felt hopeless ’cause my children were there. All I could do was think about them and I can’t imagine being without them,” said Martinez. “Just the man coming and leaving, not having the heart to stop.”

The family had been visiting from Georgia.

Witnesses said the driver took off, going west on Las Olas Boulevard and turning the wrong way onto a one-way street, hitting a car and the front of a city bus.

“We heard a little screech and the car went up on the sidewalk,” said witness David Cockril.

“The father put his hand on the hood of the car, and the guy backed up and took off,” said another witness, Jesse Pettit.

According to officials, the driver eventually fled on foot.

“I think this is ridiculous,” said Pettit. “If you do something wrong, stick around and own up to it.”

Martinez had a message for the driver responsible.

“There’s a God up there and he’s gonna take care of you,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale Police are actively searching the area for the driver, who was described as a black male.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

