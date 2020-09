NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people riding personal watercraft in North Bay Village were hurt following a crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boats responded to the waters of Biscayne Bay just after 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Police said three riders were involved in the incident, and all three were hurt. However, none of the riders had to be taken to the hospital.

