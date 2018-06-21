3 hurt after at least 17 gunshots ring out in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured during a hail of gunfire in Miami Gardens.

At least one of the victims was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue searched for clues, at around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

At least 17 yellow markers could be seen on the ground, indicating where police found spent bullets at the scene near Northwest 180th Terrace and 24th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the man shot in the leg was transported to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

