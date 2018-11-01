3 hospitalized in officer-involved crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash involving an officer in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a crash with multiple injuries in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street, Thursday evening.

Rescue crews transported three people, one of whom is an officer, to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Motorists in the area are advised to avoid Northwest 36th Street to 42nd Street as it has been shut down.

7News cameras were outside the hospital where the officer involved in the crash appeared to have a hand injury.

At around 11 p.m., a tow truck was seen removing a truck and another vehicle from the scene.

Officials said the incident involved Robbery Intervention Detail units.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.