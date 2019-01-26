OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after a crash in Opa-locka severed a car’s front tires and bumper from the vehicle.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 27th Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured the vehicle’s front bumper and tires wrapped around a tree.

Paramedics transported the victims to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. They are listed in stable condition.

