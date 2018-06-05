DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Florida road ranger and two other people to the hospital after, officials said, an SUV slammed into the ranger’s pickup truck in Davie, Tuesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the ranger had finished assisting a motorist eastbound on Interstate 595 and was walking back to his vehicle when the driver of a Lexus SUV lost control and slammed into the ranger’s parked Ford F-150.

Officials said the ranger was struck by his own truck and pushed onto the median divider wall.

Paramedics transported the victims to Broward General Hospital. Officials said the ranger sustained serious injuries and the occupants in the Lexus suffered minor injuries. They are all expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

