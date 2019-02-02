3 hospitalized after shooting near Lauderhill apartments

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three men to the hospital after they were shot multiple times near an apartment complex in Lauderhill, officials said.

7News cameras captured an active scene involving multiple agencies near the Tree Garden Apartments along the 1700 block of Northwest 55th Avenue, just west of the Florida Turnpike, Saturday night.

Just after 9:45 p.m. Lauderhill Police tweeted out that officers had responded to the scene of a shooting “involving multiple victims.”

“We encountered an individual who had multiple gunshot wounds,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago. “At the same time, we had units still coming to the area, and we find an additional victim right across the street off 55th Avenue on the west side of the roadway, also with multiple gunshot wounds”

Santiago said they found the third victim shortly after.

“While we’re working with those two, we’re contacting fire rescue to respond to the area as well. A few seconds later, we get word that there is a third victim just south on 55th Avenue,” he said.

Investigators said officers found so many shell casings spread out on the ground that, as of 11 p.m., they had not been able to count them in full.

#Update Street closures for Crime Scene. NW 55th Ave closed between 17th St. and NW 19th St. commuters are asked to use NW 56th Ave to access the area. https://t.co/vUBjJCqJBL — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) February 3, 2019

Police blocked off about a half-mile radius while they combed the scene in search of clues.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies Plantation Police and Sunrise Police also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Officials said the victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

As off 11 p.m., police had not made any arrests and had not released a description of the subjects.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

