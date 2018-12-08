3 hospitalized after shooting at Opa-locka apartment complex

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire broke out at an apartment complex in Opa-locka, sending three people to the hospital.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting along the 13400 block of Aswan Road, just before 9:30 p.m., Saturday.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot in Opa-Locka. Here’s a look at the scene. Heard tactical units getting ready to “go in.” Shooter has high powered rifle according to police. This is very much still an active scene @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ONU1Ayyu2F — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) December 9, 2018

Officials said two of the victims suffered traumatic injuries. One of them was airlifted to an area hospital, and the other two shooting victims were transported by ground.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter but said the weapon used was a high-powered rifle.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

