3 hospitalized after rollover crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a crash resulted in one car flipping over in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near a gas station at Northwest 199th Street and 57th Avenue, just after 3 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said two patients were transported by ground to an area hospital. A third victim suffered traumatic injuries and was airlifted to Aventura Hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.

