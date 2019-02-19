3 hospitalized after reported drive-by shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been transported to the hospital after a reported drive-by shooting in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units reported to the scene along the 14000 block of Northwest 23rd Court, just after 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Four adult males were in front of 14181 NW 23 court. An older model Altima drove pass them and someone began shooting at the males. 3 adult males were shot, 2 transported toJackson hospital north and 1 to Aventura.All non life threatening. The investigation continues. — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) February 20, 2019

Fire Rescue crews airlifted two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

A third victim was transported to Jackson North Medical Center.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

