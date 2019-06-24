3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle I-95 crash in NW Miami-Dade; NB lanes closed

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the wreck near the Northwest 103rd Street exit, just before 10 p.m., Monday.

As of 11 p.m., all northbound general purpose lanes remained shut down near the scene of the crash.

Cellphone video showed a vehicle laying on the back of a flatbed tow truck with the back half of the vehicle unrecognizable. Another dark-colored vehicle could also be seen missing both of its driver-side doors.

#Breaking: I-95 Northbound between 103 and 95th St exit is closed after a big accident resulting in three people taken to the hospital, including a child according to @MiamiDadeFire. @wsvn #7news pic.twitter.com/rMUIiQz8S2 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 25, 2019

The patients’ conditions remain unknown, but fire officials said one of the three transported was a child.

#MDFR is on scene of a Level 1 #MCI accident near NW 103 St. & I-95 NB. There are a total of 5 patients involved; 3 patients have been transported to the hospital. I-95 NB has been shutdown. Please drive carefully and find an alternative route. — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) June 25, 2019

As of 10:48 p.m., traffic cameras showed cars getting by on the express lanes.

7News cameras captured drivers being diverted off the highway at Northwest 95th Street.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes while the interstate remains closed.

