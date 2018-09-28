3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Dolphin Expressway in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on the Dolphin Expressway in Miami.

Cellphone video captured three cars involved in a chain-reaction crash on the westbound lanes near Northwest 37th Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said two drivers were waiting for Florida Highway Patrol troopers when another driver, who didn’t realize they were stopped on the right lane, crashed into them. The impact caused one of the drivers to be pinned between the cars.

Three right lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene. The roadway has since been reopened.

The pinned man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a leg injury. Two others were transported with minor injuries.

