MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash along Northwest Second Avenue and 195th Street, Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews extricated two people out of their cars.

Six people were involved in the crash. Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

